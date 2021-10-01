Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) Shares Sold by Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund cut its stake in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,496 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 14,400 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Rollins were worth $1,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ROL. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Rollins in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rollins by 338.0% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 898 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the period. CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of Rollins by 58.9% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,071 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rollins during the first quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rollins by 116.7% during the second quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 2,401 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares during the period. 38.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ROL opened at $35.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.96 and a beta of 0.53. Rollins, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.44 and a 1-year high of $43.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $638.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $602.80 million. Rollins had a net margin of 14.55% and a return on equity of 32.42%. Sell-side analysts expect that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.26%.

Rollins, Inc engages in the provision of pest and termite control services through its wholly-owned subsidiaries to both residential and commercial customers in United States, Canada, Central America, South America, the Caribbean, the Middle East, Asia, the Mediterranean, Europe, Africa, Mexico, and Australia.

