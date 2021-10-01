Rockley Photonics (NYSE:RKLY) Shares Gap Up to $8.20

Rockley Photonics Holdings Ltd (NYSE:RKLY) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.20, but opened at $8.50. Rockley Photonics shares last traded at $8.55, with a volume of 300 shares traded.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on RKLY shares. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Rockley Photonics in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Rockley Photonics in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Rockley Photonics in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Rockley Photonics in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company.

The stock has a market capitalization of $950.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 188.25 and a beta of -0.07.

Rockley Photonics Ltd. is a supplier of integrated silicon photonic chips and modules across multiple markets. Rockley Photonics Ltd., formerly known as SC Health Corp., is based in PASADENA, Calif.

