RocketLab (NASDAQ:RKLB) Stock Price Down 4.8%

RocketLab (NASDAQ:RKLB)’s stock price fell 4.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as 15.32 and last traded at 15.35. 9,397 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,861,441 shares. The stock had previously closed at 16.13.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RKLB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on RocketLab in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of RocketLab in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of RocketLab in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of RocketLab in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company.

RocketLab Company Profile (NASDAQ:RKLB)

Rocket Lab and Vector entered into a definitive merger agreement.

