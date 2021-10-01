RocketLab (NASDAQ:RKLB) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of RocketLab (NASDAQ:RKLB) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $22.00 price objective on the rocket manufacturer’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on RocketLab in a report on Friday, September 17th. They set a buy rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of RocketLab in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of RocketLab in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set a market perform rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RKLB opened at 16.13 on Thursday. RocketLab has a 1 year low of 9.50 and a 1 year high of 21.34.

Rocket Lab and Vector entered into a definitive merger agreement.

