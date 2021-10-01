Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Sells 398 Shares of Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. cut its position in shares of Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,284 shares of the company’s stock after selling 398 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Corsair Gaming were worth $42,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Corsair Gaming by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 36,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in Corsair Gaming during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,027,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Corsair Gaming by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Corsair Gaming during the 2nd quarter valued at about $463,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Corsair Gaming during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 12.78% of the company’s stock.

CRSR stock opened at $25.93 on Friday. Corsair Gaming, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.00 and a twelve month high of $51.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion and a PE ratio of 16.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.01 and a 200 day moving average of $30.96.

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.03). Corsair Gaming had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 40.73%. The company had revenue of $472.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $475.16 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Corsair Gaming, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CRSR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Corsair Gaming in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Corsair Gaming from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Corsair Gaming from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Corsair Gaming from $48.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Corsair Gaming from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.00.

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, and controllers, as well as capture cards, stream decks, USB microphones, studio accessories, and EpocCam software.

