Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Invests $54,000 in First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,350 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 9.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,045,244 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,918,000 after acquiring an additional 86,541 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in First Mid Bancshares by 53.9% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 352,195 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,267,000 after buying an additional 123,319 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in First Mid Bancshares by 0.5% during the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 327,052 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,367,000 after buying an additional 1,568 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in First Mid Bancshares by 14.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 248,207 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,903,000 after buying an additional 31,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. boosted its stake in First Mid Bancshares by 39.4% during the first quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 184,013 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,084,000 after buying an additional 52,008 shares during the last quarter. 35.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ FMBH opened at $41.06 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $742.49 million, a P/E ratio of 16.97 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. First Mid Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.43 and a fifty-two week high of $45.00.

First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $61.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.25 million. First Mid Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 18.31%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that First Mid Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. This is a positive change from First Mid Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. First Mid Bancshares’s payout ratio is 32.59%.

About First Mid Bancshares

First Mid Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following lines of business: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance Brokerage. The Community Banking business line, which is operated by First Mid-Illinois Bank & Trust, serves commercial, retail, and agricultural customers with a broad array of deposit and loan related products.

