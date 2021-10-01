Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Increases Stock Position in Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) by 461.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,347 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Redwood Trust were worth $49,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RWT. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Redwood Trust by 42.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 6,552 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Redwood Trust by 48.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 13,656 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Redwood Trust by 44.1% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 222,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,321,000 after acquiring an additional 68,262 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Redwood Trust by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 367,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,829,000 after acquiring an additional 1,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Redwood Trust by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,917,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $217,747,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113,684 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

RWT stock opened at $12.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.63, a current ratio of 6.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.97. Redwood Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.47 and a fifty-two week high of $13.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.97.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 23rd were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.52%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 22nd. This is a boost from Redwood Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Redwood Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2,100.00%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Redwood Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Redwood Trust from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Redwood Trust from $12.50 to $13.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Redwood Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Redwood Trust in a report on Friday, September 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Redwood Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

Redwood Trust Company Profile

Redwood Trust, Inc is a financial company, which focuses on several distinct areas of housing credit. It operates through the segments: Residential Lending, Business Purpose Lending, Third-Party Investments, and Corporate. The Residential Lending segment consists of a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer into the investment portfolio.

