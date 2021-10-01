Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $51,000 Position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA) by 2,485.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 543 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF were worth $51,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 343.9% during the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $67,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 747.8% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SUSA stock opened at $95.95 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a 12 month low of $71.44 and a 12 month high of $102.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $99.58 and a 200-day moving average of $94.86.

