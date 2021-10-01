Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $45,000 Stock Holdings in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) by 78.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 912 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Teradata were worth $45,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TDC. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of Teradata during the first quarter valued at about $107,008,000. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Teradata by 132.7% during the second quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 2,988,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $149,335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704,106 shares in the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teradata by 2,266.9% during the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 736,114 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,100,000 after purchasing an additional 705,014 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Teradata by 201.8% in the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 999,641 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,526,000 after acquiring an additional 668,420 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Teradata in the second quarter worth approximately $25,030,000. 91.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Teradata alerts:

In other news, CRO Todd Cione sold 48,319 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.12, for a total transaction of $2,228,472.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 309,010 shares in the company, valued at $14,251,541.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy C. K. Chou sold 2,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total value of $150,394.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

TDC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen lifted their price objective on Teradata from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Teradata from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Teradata from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Teradata from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Teradata from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, September 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.50.

Shares of TDC stock opened at $57.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.44, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.15. Teradata Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.99 and a fifty-two week high of $59.58.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $491.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $475.80 million. Teradata had a return on equity of 41.02% and a net margin of 5.24%. On average, research analysts predict that Teradata Co. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Teradata Profile

Teradata Corp. is the cloud data analytics company. It is built for a multi-cloud reality and solving the data challenges at scale. The company was founded on July 13, 1979 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC).

Receive News & Ratings for Teradata Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradata and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.