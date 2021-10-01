Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $40,000 Position in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGLB)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGLB) by 163.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 571 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $40,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IGLB. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 46.6% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $81,000. Investors Research Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 47.8% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $205,000.

NYSEARCA IGLB opened at $69.28 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $71.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.23. iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $64.82 and a 12-month high of $73.43.

