RLI (NYSE:RLI) Given New $110.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

RLI (NYSE:RLI) had its price objective decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered RLI from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, RLI has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $111.00.

Shares of RLI opened at $100.27 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $106.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.06. The stock has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of 16.28 and a beta of 0.38. RLI has a 12 month low of $82.38 and a 12 month high of $117.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

RLI (NYSE:RLI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.31. RLI had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 24.38%. The business had revenue of $298.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that RLI will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. RLI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.61%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in RLI by 17.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,174 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after buying an additional 1,391 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in RLI in the first quarter valued at about $1,890,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC increased its holdings in RLI by 7.1% in the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 25,676 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,685,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in RLI by 91.7% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,094 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 1,958 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in RLI by 1.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 92,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. 80.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RLI Company Profile

RLI Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Casualty, Property and Surety. The Casualty segment offers healthcare and transportation insurance. The Property segment consists of commercial fire, earthquake, difference in conditions, marine, facultative and treaty reinsurance, including crop and select personal lines policies, including pet insurance and homeowners reinsurance services.

