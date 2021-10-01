Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (TSE:RBA) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their hold rating on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (TSE:RBA) (NYSE:RBA) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a C$82.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on RBA. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers to C$79.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers to C$80.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, William Blair cut shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$80.50.

RBA stock opened at C$78.16 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.61. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a fifty-two week low of C$64.17 and a fifty-two week high of C$101.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$77.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$75.85. The stock has a market cap of C$8.63 billion and a PE ratio of 37.38.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (TSE:RBA) (NYSE:RBA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.72 by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$487.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$507.58 million. Equities analysts forecast that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers will post 2.5199998 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were paid a dividend of $0.313 per share. This is a boost from Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.09%.

About Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. It sells a range of used and unused commercial assets, including earthmoving equipment, truck tractors and trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

