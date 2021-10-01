Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) Receives Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $11.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $7.50.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $3.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $620.19 million, a PE ratio of -72.60 and a beta of 1.55. Rigel Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $2.34 and a 12 month high of $5.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 2.98.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $26.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.08 million. Rigel Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 13.37% and a negative net margin of 5.36%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Rigel Pharmaceuticals will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RIGL. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 17.4% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 22,354 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 3,310 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 54.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 16,531 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 5,831 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 32,265 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 5,901 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 74,901 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 6,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 23.4% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 43,540 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 8,261 shares during the period. 82.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rigel Pharmaceuticals

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company. It discovers and develops novel, targeted drugs in the therapeutic areas of immunology, oncology and immune oncology. The firm focuses on intracellular signalling pathways and related targets that are critical to disease mechanisms.

