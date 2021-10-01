Rhumbline Advisers Trims Stake in Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB)

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its stake in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB) by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,232 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,763 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.10% of Bridgewater Bancshares worth $472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Bridgewater Bancshares by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 289,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,619,000 after purchasing an additional 20,321 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Bridgewater Bancshares in the first quarter worth about $173,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Bridgewater Bancshares by 84.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 4,533 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Bridgewater Bancshares by 2.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,679,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,120,000 after purchasing an additional 41,705 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Bridgewater Bancshares by 16.7% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 71,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 10,169 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.66% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BWB opened at $17.51 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.44. Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.53 and a 52 week high of $18.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $493.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.97 and a beta of 0.82.

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. Bridgewater Bancshares had a net margin of 26.94% and a return on equity of 13.84%. The firm had revenue of $27.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.04 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Bridgewater Bancshares news, COO Mary Jayne Crocker purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 141,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,527,925. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas J. Parish purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 14,920 shares of company stock worth $373,000. 20.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bridgewater Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th.

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which provides retail and commercial loan and deposit services. It offers deposits, lending, professional services, and business services. The company was founded by Jerry J. Baack and Jeffrey D. Shellberg in 2005 and is headquartered in Bloomington, MN.

