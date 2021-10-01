Rhumbline Advisers Sells 1,556 Shares of Artesian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:ARTNA)

Rhumbline Advisers cut its holdings in Artesian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:ARTNA) by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,556 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Artesian Resources were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ARTNA. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Artesian Resources in the second quarter worth $1,218,000. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. raised its stake in shares of Artesian Resources by 33.9% during the first quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 127,435 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,018,000 after acquiring an additional 32,281 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Artesian Resources by 3.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 586,411 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,093,000 after acquiring an additional 18,229 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Artesian Resources by 124.1% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 14,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 8,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Artesian Resources by 4.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 145,780 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,741,000 after acquiring an additional 6,867 shares during the last quarter. 44.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARTNA opened at $38.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $358.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.21 and a beta of 0.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Artesian Resources Co. has a 12 month low of $34.37 and a 12 month high of $42.70.

Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $22.56 million during the quarter. Artesian Resources had a net margin of 18.81% and a return on equity of 9.95%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.2675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. This is a boost from Artesian Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26.

Artesian Resources Profile

Artesian Resources Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water resource management. Its activities include residential, commercial water and wastewater, government and contract services, and developers. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Newark, DE.

