Rhumbline Advisers Reduces Position in Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS)

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its stake in shares of Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 31,265 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,177 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Tilly’s were worth $500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acuitas Investments LLC lifted its position in Tilly’s by 544.6% during the 2nd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 4,871,171 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,196,000 after acquiring an additional 4,115,523 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tilly’s by 0.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,177,209 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $24,647,000 after acquiring an additional 11,924 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tilly’s by 14.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,712,381 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $19,384,000 after purchasing an additional 215,668 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Tilly’s by 1.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 415,243 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,701,000 after purchasing an additional 5,470 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tilly’s by 7.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 369,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,178,000 after purchasing an additional 24,181 shares during the last quarter. 62.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tilly’s stock opened at $14.01 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.08. Tilly’s, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.83 and a 12-month high of $16.93. The stock has a market cap of $433.71 million, a P/E ratio of 10.15, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 2.10.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.15. Tilly’s had a return on equity of 26.11% and a net margin of 6.20%. Research analysts anticipate that Tilly’s, Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TLYS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Roth Capital lifted their price target on Tilly’s from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Pivotal Research increased their price target on Tilly’s from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Tilly’s from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tilly’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th.

Tilly’s, Inc engages in the retail of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories. Its stores are located in retail centers, including malls, lifestyle centers, power centers, community centers, outlet centers, and street-front locations. The company was founded by Hezy Shaked and Tilly Levine in 1982 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

