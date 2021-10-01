Rhumbline Advisers Has $435,000 Stake in The First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNLC)

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its holdings in The First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNLC) by 12.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,780 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,110 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.13% of The First Bancorp worth $435,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in The First Bancorp by 6.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 155,291 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,532,000 after purchasing an additional 9,565 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of The First Bancorp by 41.8% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,633 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 5,492 shares during the period. First National Bank acquired a new position in shares of The First Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $21,703,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of The First Bancorp by 2.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,632 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $982,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The First Bancorp by 6.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 830,065 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $24,229,000 after acquiring an additional 51,916 shares during the period. 39.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FNLC opened at $29.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The First Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.50 and a 12-month high of $32.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $320.13 million, a PE ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.40.

The First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNLC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The First Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.04% and a net margin of 33.57%. The business had revenue of $20.63 million for the quarter.

The First Bancorp, Inc (Maine) is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers time and savings deposits, lending, automated teller machine processing, investment management, and trust services. The company was founded on January 15, 1985 and is headquartered in Damariscotta, ME.

