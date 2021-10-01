Rhumbline Advisers Acquires 15,254 Shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NLTX)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NLTX) by 43.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 50,457 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,254 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Neoleukin Therapeutics were worth $466,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Neoleukin Therapeutics by 52.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 10,518 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics by 1,091.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 338,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,167,000 after purchasing an additional 310,107 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,709,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,358,000 after purchasing an additional 24,915 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $175,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,308,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,109,000 after purchasing an additional 112,875 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.57% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Jonathan G. Drachman bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.11 per share, with a total value of $611,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,348,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,350,471.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 9th.

NLTX opened at $7.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $306.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.82 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.30 and a 200 day moving average of $9.58. Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.95 and a fifty-two week high of $17.95.

Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.01). On average, analysts anticipate that Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Neoleukin Therapeutics Company Profile

Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which computational methods to design de novo protein therapeutics. The firm address significant medical needs in oncology, inflammation, and autoimmunity. Its lead product candidate, NL-201, is a combined IL-2 and IL-15 agonist designed to eliminate alpha receptor binding.

