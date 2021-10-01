Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC Sells 79 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC cut its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,919 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79 shares during the period. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Asio Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $83,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV traded down $1.59 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $429.23. 414,472 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,329,976. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $323.72 and a 1 year high of $456.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $445.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $427.81.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

