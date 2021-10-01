Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC Sells 1,000 Shares of The ExOne Company (NASDAQ:XONE)

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of The ExOne Company (NASDAQ:XONE) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 23,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The ExOne were worth $499,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in The ExOne during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in The ExOne during the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in The ExOne during the first quarter valued at about $79,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in The ExOne by 168.0% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 2,535 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of The ExOne by 27.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,857 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

The ExOne stock traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.03. 4,455 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 955,568. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.85 and a 200 day moving average of $22.78. The firm has a market cap of $511.68 million, a P/E ratio of -24.87 and a beta of 1.38. The ExOne Company has a 12-month low of $9.20 and a 12-month high of $66.48.

The ExOne (NASDAQ:XONE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The industrial products company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.25). The ExOne had a negative return on equity of 16.11% and a negative net margin of 28.49%. The firm had revenue of $18.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.55 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The ExOne Company will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

XONE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity cut The ExOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $25.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The ExOne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Alliance Global Partners lowered The ExOne from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $27.00 to $25.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered The ExOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $30.00 to $25.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The ExOne presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.92.

The ExOne Co engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of three-dimensional (3D) printing machines. It offers 3D printing solutions to industrial customers in the aerospace, automotive, heavy equipment, energy, and oil and gas industries. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in North Huntingdon, PA.

