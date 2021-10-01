Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC Has $612,000 Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 7.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,576 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $612,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KMB. DRW Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the second quarter valued at approximately $246,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 181.0% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 51,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,875,000 after acquiring an additional 33,103 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 13.2% in the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 12,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,609,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 24.7% in the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 13,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,858,000 after acquiring an additional 2,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bollard Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 6.7% during the second quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 108,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,496,000 after buying an additional 6,818 shares during the last quarter. 71.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

Shares of NYSE:KMB traded down $0.83 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $131.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,222,074. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.01, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $44.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.54. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12-month low of $128.02 and a 12-month high of $155.45.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.77 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 308.07% and a net margin of 10.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is 58.91%.

In related news, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 19,018 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.84, for a total transaction of $2,583,405.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,042 shares in the company, valued at $8,427,785.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Aaron Powell sold 29,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.51, for a total transaction of $4,120,288.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on KMB. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $131.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $135.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kimberly-Clark currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.67.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

Further Reading: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.