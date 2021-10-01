Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC Has $471,000 Stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC reduced its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,296 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GeoWealth Management LLC grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 308.0% during the 1st quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the second quarter worth $29,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the second quarter worth $29,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 420.0% in the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 234 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. 71.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

QCOM has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $137.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $157.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $157.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.77.

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM traded down $1.97 during trading on Friday, reaching $127.01. The stock had a trading volume of 94,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,765,506. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $142.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $137.94. The stock has a market cap of $143.27 billion, a PE ratio of 16.12, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.29. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $115.43 and a 1-year high of $167.94.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.24. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 102.31% and a net margin of 28.25%. The firm had revenue of $8.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.58 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 81.44%.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

