Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC Has $324,000 Stock Holdings in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) by 7.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 875 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 60.0% during the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 28.5% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 185 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 45.1% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 177 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the first quarter valued at $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

CRL stock traded down $5.57 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $407.10. The company had a trading volume of 2,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 421,933. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $219.79 and a 1 year high of $460.21. The company has a market capitalization of $20.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $425.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $366.64.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.23. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 23.59%. The company had revenue of $914.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $880.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.25 EPS for the current year.

CRL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $458.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $375.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $390.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $390.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $385.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $400.79.

In related news, VP William D. Barbo sold 12,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.82, for a total transaction of $4,989,731.34. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,760,726.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director George Massaro sold 2,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.48, for a total transaction of $1,123,456.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,148,240.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,900 shares of company stock valued at $16,673,320 over the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides essential products and services to help pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, government agencies and academic institutions. It operates through the following segments: Research Models & Services, Discovery & Safety Assessment and Manufacturing Support.

