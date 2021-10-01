Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC Has $1.88 Million Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC cut its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,724 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 305 shares during the quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMGN. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Amgen by 1,587.5% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 135 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Amgen during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 74.73% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AMGN. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Sunday, September 19th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. William Blair reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $222.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Amgen from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $280.00 to $251.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amgen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $245.70.

Shares of AMGN stock traded down $1.49 during trading on Friday, reaching $211.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,593,312. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $225.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $238.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. The company has a market cap of $119.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.68. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $210.28 and a one year high of $276.69.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.29. Amgen had a net margin of 22.55% and a return on equity of 99.85%. The firm had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.43 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 16.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were issued a $1.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 16th. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.41%.

About Amgen

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

