Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC Has $1.48 Million Stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 179.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,432 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,491 shares during the period. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Sherwin-Williams were worth $1,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SHW. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new stake in The Sherwin-Williams during the first quarter worth about $208,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 228.9% in the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,750 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 138.8% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,837 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,094,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,923 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,157,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Innovative Portfolios LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Joseph F. Sladek sold 432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.32, for a total value of $130,602.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Thomas P. Gilligan sold 9,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.87, for a total value of $2,962,068.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 215,997 shares of company stock worth $62,880,055 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SHW. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $297.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $330.00 to $327.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of The Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $331.00 to $309.00 in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $334.74.

NYSE SHW traded up $1.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $281.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,259,383. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $297.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $283.03. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a twelve month low of $218.06 and a twelve month high of $310.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.50, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.08.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. The Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 72.71% and a net margin of 11.05%. The Sherwin-Williams’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. The Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is 26.86%.

The Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

