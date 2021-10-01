Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,685 shares of the company’s stock after selling 224 shares during the quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VB. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 15,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,526,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. InterOcean Capital Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 1,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 6,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VB traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $217.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 624 shares, compared to its average volume of 660,061. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $222.91 and a 200-day moving average of $221.37. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $153.05 and a 12-month high of $229.96.

