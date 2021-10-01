Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,077 shares of the company’s stock after selling 437 shares during the quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $252,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. River Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 1.7% during the second quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Cpwm LLC lifted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 3.7% during the first quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 3,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 5.9% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. lifted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 2.4% during the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 5,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 3.6% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on OTIS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $88.44 target price (down previously from $90.00) on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $88.44 target price (up previously from $84.00) on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Otis Worldwide from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Otis Worldwide from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.10.

Otis Worldwide stock traded down $0.84 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $81.44. 9,734 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,500,521. The company has a market capitalization of $34.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.93 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.13. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 1 year low of $58.77 and a 1 year high of $92.84.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 37.04% and a net margin of 8.30%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.10%.

In other news, CAO Michael Patrick Ryan sold 2,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.44, for a total transaction of $194,116.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja sold 1,597 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.80, for a total value of $140,216.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

