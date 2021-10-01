Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 1,102 iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Simplex Trading LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 29.6% during the second quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the first quarter worth $50,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the second quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the first quarter worth $56,000.

IWB traded down $0.98 during trading on Friday, reaching $240.73. 6,298 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 661,053. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $250.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $240.37. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1 year low of $180.78 and a 1 year high of $255.72.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

