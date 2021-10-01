Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC Acquires 1,140 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 108.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,193 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Boeing by 4.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,988,325 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,028,467,000 after acquiring an additional 363,662 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 5.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,618,340 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $627,250,000 after purchasing an additional 146,801 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 9.5% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,258,422 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $541,028,000 after purchasing an additional 195,884 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 21.6% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,901,620 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $484,381,000 after purchasing an additional 338,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 309.5% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,439,951 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $133,557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088,283 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.13% of the company’s stock.

Get The Boeing alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on BA. Sanford C. Bernstein raised The Boeing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $252.00 to $279.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on The Boeing from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Vertical Research reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on The Boeing from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $261.76.

BA stock traded up $1.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $221.61. 170,651 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,071,975. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $221.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $234.28. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $141.58 and a 12 month high of $278.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.32 and a beta of 1.61.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $1.23. The firm had revenue of $17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.03 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

Featured Article: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

Receive News & Ratings for The Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.