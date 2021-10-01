Reviewing MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (MYTE) & Its Rivals

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE: MYTE) is one of 40 public companies in the “Catalog & mail-order houses” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. to related businesses based on the strength of its profitability, dividends, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. 0 1 5 0 2.83 MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. Competitors 236 1068 3165 59 2.67

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. currently has a consensus price target of $39.33, indicating a potential upside of 46.22%. As a group, “Catalog & mail-order houses” companies have a potential upside of 28.69%. Given MYT Netherlands Parent B.V.’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. is more favorable than its competitors.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. $737.44 million $7.02 million 53.80 MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. Competitors $14.57 billion $666.35 million 10.08

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V.’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than MYT Netherlands Parent B.V.. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. -5.45% -2.05% -1.02% MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. Competitors -5.55% -12.96% -0.85%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

21.6% of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.4% of shares of all “Catalog & mail-order houses” companies are owned by institutional investors. 29.5% of shares of all “Catalog & mail-order houses” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. Company Profile

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V., through its subsidiary, Mytheresa Group GmbH, operates a luxury e-commerce platform for the fashion consumers worldwide. The company sells clothes, bags, shoes, accessories, and fine jewelry through online operations and retail stores. It serves high income luxury consumers. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Munich, Germany.

