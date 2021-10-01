Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twenty-one brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $74.28.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Restaurant Brands International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 9th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Restaurant Brands International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

In other news, COO Joshua Kobza sold 55,000 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.92, for a total value of $3,570,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 314,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,391,112.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ali Hedayat sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total value of $644,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of QSR. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in Restaurant Brands International during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in Restaurant Brands International by 102.8% during the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 998 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Restaurant Brands International by 44.9% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,875 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Restaurant Brands International during the second quarter worth approximately $124,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Restaurant Brands International by 21.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,031 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. 76.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QSR stock traded down $0.45 during trading on Thursday, reaching $61.19. The stock had a trading volume of 1,749,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,455,714. Restaurant Brands International has a 52 week low of $51.12 and a 52 week high of $71.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $64.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. The firm has a market cap of $18.87 billion, a PE ratio of 28.15, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.17.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.16. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 26.43% and a net margin of 12.50%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. Restaurant Brands International’s revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Restaurant Brands International will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 20th. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 104.43%.

Restaurant Brands International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of quick service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Tim Hortons, Burger King, and Popeyes. The Tim Hortons segment provides donut, coffee, and tea restaurant services. The Burger King segment manages fast food hamburger restaurant.

