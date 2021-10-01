Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for AstraZeneca PLC’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:AZN)

AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of AstraZeneca in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, September 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Welford forecasts that the company will earn $0.66 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for AstraZeneca’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.78 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.71 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.74 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.49 EPS.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.79 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 12.77% and a return on equity of 40.02%.

AZN has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Friday, September 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.00.

Shares of AZN stock opened at $60.06 on Thursday. AstraZeneca has a 12 month low of $46.48 and a 12 month high of $61.29. The stock has a market cap of $186.08 billion, a PE ratio of 41.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $58.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.93.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. raised its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 1.6% in the second quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 11,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC raised its position in AstraZeneca by 3.3% during the second quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 5,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in AstraZeneca by 2.4% during the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 8,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in AstraZeneca by 0.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 31,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,895,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cpwm LLC raised its position in AstraZeneca by 1.2% during the second quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 19,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. 13.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is currently 68.16%.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. Its pipeline are used for the following therapy areas: oncology, cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and respiratory. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

