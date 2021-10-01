Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Anthem, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:ANTM)

Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) – Stock analysts at SVB Leerink issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Anthem in a research note issued on Monday, September 27th. SVB Leerink analyst W. Mayo expects that the company will earn $6.49 per share for the quarter. SVB Leerink has a “Market Perform” rating and a $403.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Anthem’s Q4 2021 earnings at $5.09 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $25.73 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $28.71 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $41.66 EPS.

ANTM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Anthem from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Anthem from $450.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Anthem from $430.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Anthem from $459.00 to $468.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Anthem in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $419.90.

Shares of ANTM opened at $372.80 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $377.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $378.82. Anthem has a fifty-two week low of $264.44 and a fifty-two week high of $406.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.89 billion, a PE ratio of 21.90, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $7.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.34 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $33.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.22 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $9.20 EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. Anthem’s payout ratio is presently 20.11%.

In other news, Director Ryan M. Schneider purchased 1,300 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $384.36 per share, for a total transaction of $499,668.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,714 shares in the company, valued at $1,811,873.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ANTM. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Anthem by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 37,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,443,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Anthem by 108.4% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 646,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,883,000 after purchasing an additional 335,963 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Anthem by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 3,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group lifted its holdings in Anthem by 67.6% in the 1st quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 1,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Anthem in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,134,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

