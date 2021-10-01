Render Token Reaches Market Cap of $151.96 Million (RNDR)

Render Token (CURRENCY:RNDR) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 1st. Render Token has a market cap of $151.96 million and $5.16 million worth of Render Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Render Token has traded up 2.6% against the dollar. One Render Token coin can now be purchased for $0.91 or 0.00001912 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002092 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.54 or 0.00055541 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002611 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002575 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $55.63 or 0.00116407 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002094 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 31.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $96.59 or 0.00202131 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.74 or 0.00012016 BTC.

About Render Token

Render Token (CRYPTO:RNDR) is a coin. Its launch date was September 28th, 2017. Render Token’s total supply is 523,154,452 coins and its circulating supply is 166,353,497 coins. The official message board for Render Token is medium.com/render-token . Render Token’s official website is rendertoken.com . Render Token’s official Twitter account is @RenderToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Render Token is https://reddit.com/r/RenderToken

According to CryptoCompare, “Render Token is an Ethereum-based distributed GPU rendering network and marketplace. RNDR is a utility token that powers and serves as currency on Render Token's ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Render Token

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Render Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Render Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Render Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

