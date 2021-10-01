Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR) Shares Gap Up to $11.80

Shares of Rekor Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:REKR) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.80, but opened at $12.46. Rekor Systems shares last traded at $11.44, with a volume of 17,953 shares traded.

REKR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Rekor Systems in a research report on Friday, September 17th. B. Riley upped their target price on Rekor Systems from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rekor Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 21st. Finally, Lake Street Capital cut their target price on Rekor Systems from $25.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th.

The firm has a market cap of $503.72 million, a PE ratio of -18.24 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.82.

Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 million. Rekor Systems had a negative return on equity of 32.22% and a negative net margin of 148.37%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Rekor Systems, Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Matthew Anthony Hill sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.04, for a total transaction of $1,808,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Rodney Hillman sold 5,747 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $57,470.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 23.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in REKR. Arctis Global LLC purchased a new stake in Rekor Systems in the first quarter worth $40,498,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Rekor Systems by 200.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,158,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,932,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439,756 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Rekor Systems by 4,532.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 838,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,519,000 after acquiring an additional 820,340 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board purchased a new stake in Rekor Systems in the second quarter worth $4,064,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Rekor Systems by 108.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 527,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,363,000 after acquiring an additional 274,225 shares during the period. 43.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR)

Rekor Systems, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of real-time roadway, customer, and public safety intelligence solutions through its subsidiaries. It specializes in intelligent roadway systems developed to take advantage of recent developments in artificial intelligence. The company was founded by James K.

