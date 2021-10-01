Refinable (FINE) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $1.01 Million

Refinable (CURRENCY:FINE) traded down 2.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 1st. Over the last week, Refinable has traded up 9.3% against the US dollar. One Refinable coin can now be bought for about $0.22 or 0.00000458 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Refinable has a total market cap of $9.02 million and $1.01 million worth of Refinable was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002085 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002164 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.94 or 0.00066582 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.56 or 0.00107490 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $68.50 or 0.00142812 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,887.35 or 0.99836975 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,252.83 or 0.06781606 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002532 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Refinable Profile

Refinable’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,059,833 coins. Refinable’s official Twitter account is @refinableapp

Refinable Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Refinable directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Refinable should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Refinable using one of the exchanges listed above.

