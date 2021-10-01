Redpanda Earth (REDPANDA) Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.90 Million

Redpanda Earth (CURRENCY:REDPANDA) traded up 7.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 1st. One Redpanda Earth coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Redpanda Earth has a market cap of $3.90 million and $91,113.00 worth of Redpanda Earth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Redpanda Earth has traded 9.9% higher against the dollar.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002127 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002160 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.61 or 0.00065126 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $47.59 or 0.00101235 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.18 or 0.00134405 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46,986.43 or 0.99959184 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,143.55 or 0.06687614 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002488 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Redpanda Earth’s official Twitter account is @redpandatoken . The Reddit community for Redpanda Earth is https://reddit.com/r/RedPandaToken

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Redpanda Earth directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Redpanda Earth should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Redpanda Earth using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

