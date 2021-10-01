Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $43.50.

Several research analysts have commented on RRR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Red Rock Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded Red Rock Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Red Rock Resorts from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Red Rock Resorts in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on Red Rock Resorts from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th.

Get Red Rock Resorts alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,859,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 74.3% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 132,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,305,000 after purchasing an additional 56,300 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,104,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,988,000 after purchasing an additional 77,240 shares in the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 6,423,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,350,000 after purchasing an additional 653,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 223.6% in the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 58,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after purchasing an additional 40,553 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RRR traded down $0.67 during trading on Thursday, hitting $51.22. The company had a trading volume of 577,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 806,873. The stock has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.54 and a beta of 2.57. Red Rock Resorts has a one year low of $16.56 and a one year high of $53.31. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.61, a current ratio of 4.03 and a quick ratio of 3.97.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.80. Red Rock Resorts had a return on equity of 41.53% and a net margin of 6.45%. The business had revenue of $428.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.83 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Red Rock Resorts will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

About Red Rock Resorts

Red Rock Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and development of gaming and entertainment facilities. The firm operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. Its amenities include restaurants, entertainment venues, movie theatres, bowling and convention or banquet space, as well as traditional casino gaming offerings such as video poker, slot machines, table games, bingo and race and sports wagering.

Featured Story: What are Institutional Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Red Rock Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Rock Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.