Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Stock Holdings Decreased by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH reduced its position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 96,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,598 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $6,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 57.4% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 310.1% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. 70.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE O opened at $64.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.26 billion, a PE ratio of 65.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $69.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.26. Realty Income Co. has a 12-month low of $57.00 and a 12-month high of $72.75.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.04). Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 20.89%. The firm had revenue of $464.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. Realty Income’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Realty Income Co. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a $0.236 dividend. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%. This is a boost from Realty Income’s previous monthly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. Realty Income’s payout ratio is presently 83.48%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Realty Income in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Realty Income in a report on Friday, September 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 price target for the company. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Realty Income from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Realty Income from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Realty Income from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.14.

Realty Income Profile

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

