Ravencoin Classic Reaches Market Cap of $1.56 Million (RVC)

Ravencoin Classic (CURRENCY:RVC) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 30th. During the last week, Ravencoin Classic has traded down 34.4% against the US dollar. One Ravencoin Classic coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ravencoin Classic has a total market cap of $1.56 million and $27,851.00 worth of Ravencoin Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43,525.43 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,004.10 or 0.06901941 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000466 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $153.13 or 0.00351824 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $502.46 or 0.01154411 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.93 or 0.00107817 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $243.83 or 0.00560199 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $211.84 or 0.00486705 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00006622 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $128.85 or 0.00296026 BTC.

Ravencoin Classic Profile

RVC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X16R hashing algorithm. It launched on January 3rd, 2018. Ravencoin Classic’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,068,405,000 coins. The official website for Ravencoin Classic is ravencoinclassic.io . Ravencoin Classic’s official Twitter account is @RVNClassic_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ravencoin Classic’s official message board is medium.com/@rvnclassic

According to CryptoCompare, “Ravencoin Classic (RVC) is a X16R algorithm protocol with features focused on allowing tokens to be issued on the Ravencoin Classic blockchain. Tokens of the protocol can have whatever properties the token issuer of the token decides – so they can be limited in quantity, can be named, and be issued as securities or as collectibles. Ravencoin Classic is driven by the RavencoinClassic.io community, which is fully committed to the prosperity of the Ravencoin Classic network. The community ensures the constant use of X16R algorithm – guaranteeing equal rights of each community member to participate in block production, with increased user control and censorship resistance in issuance and governance of digital assets. “

Ravencoin Classic Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ravencoin Classic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ravencoin Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

