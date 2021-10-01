Rare Element Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:REEMF) Short Interest Update

Rare Element Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:REEMF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, a growth of 469.2% from the August 31st total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 286,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS REEMF traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 221,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,832. Rare Element Resources has a 12 month low of $0.47 and a 12 month high of $4.13. The stock has a market cap of $178.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.75 and a beta of -0.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.84.

Rare Element Resources (OTCMKTS:REEMF) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Rare Element Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of rare-earth element deposits and mineral properties. Its portfolio includes the Bear Lodge project. The company was founded by Mark Thomas Brown on June 3, 1999 and is headquartered in Lakewood, CO.

