Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $63.57 Million

Equities analysts expect Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) to report sales of $63.57 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Radius Health’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $60.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $66.00 million. Radius Health reported sales of $77.83 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Radius Health will report full-year sales of $246.71 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $232.66 million to $251.47 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $310.19 million, with estimates ranging from $278.00 million to $339.35 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Radius Health.

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $51.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.92 million.

Several research firms recently issued reports on RDUS. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Radius Health from $25.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Radius Health from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.29.

RDUS stock opened at $12.41 on Friday. Radius Health has a 1 year low of $10.99 and a 1 year high of $26.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.64. The firm has a market cap of $586.57 million, a PE ratio of -9.62 and a beta of 0.91.

In other news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech bought 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.28 per share, with a total value of $1,842,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Radius Health by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,327,416 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,452,000 after purchasing an additional 151,558 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in Radius Health by 20.7% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,611,946 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,625,000 after acquiring an additional 276,624 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Radius Health by 5.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 844,318 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,400,000 after acquiring an additional 40,289 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Radius Health by 0.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 530,140 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,669,000 after acquiring an additional 1,844 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Radius Health by 17.9% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 420,325 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,768,000 after acquiring an additional 63,720 shares during the period.

Radius Health Company Profile

Radius Health, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing and commercializing endocrine therapeutics in the areas of osteoporosis and oncology. The company’s lead product, Abaloparatide-SC, reduces fracture risk in postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. Its pipeline also includes abaloparatide transdermal patch for potential use in osteoporosis; and RAD1901 for potential use in hormone-driven, or hormone-resistant, metastatic breast cancer, and vasomotor symptoms in postmenopausal women.

