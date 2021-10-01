Quipt Home Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:QIPT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $30.30 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Quipt Home Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:QIPT) will report sales of $30.30 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Quipt Home Medical’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $31.00 million and the lowest is $29.60 million. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, November 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Quipt Home Medical will report full year sales of $102.70 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $101.20 million to $104.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $132.12 million, with estimates ranging from $128.10 million to $139.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Quipt Home Medical.

Quipt Home Medical (NASDAQ:QIPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.16.

Separately, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Quipt Home Medical in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th.

NASDAQ:QIPT opened at $6.31 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.57. Quipt Home Medical has a twelve month low of $3.78 and a twelve month high of $8.40.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in Quipt Home Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at $17,171,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Quipt Home Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,459,000. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC bought a new stake in Quipt Home Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at $549,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in Quipt Home Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at $273,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in Quipt Home Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at $219,000. Institutional investors own 14.69% of the company’s stock.

About Quipt Home Medical

Quipt Home Medical Corp. provides in-home monitoring equipment, supplies, and services for patients in the United States. It offers daily and ambulatory aides; power mobility equipment; BiPAP and CPAP machines, oxygen concentrators, and ventilators; oxygen therapy; sleep apnea and PAP treatment equipment; disease management services; and home ventilator equipment, as well as rents respiratory equipment.

