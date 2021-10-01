Quipt Home Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:QIPT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $30.30 Million

Posted by on Oct 1st, 2021

Wall Street analysts expect that Quipt Home Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:QIPT) will report sales of $30.30 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Quipt Home Medical’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $31.00 million and the lowest is $29.60 million. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, November 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Quipt Home Medical will report full year sales of $102.70 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $101.20 million to $104.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $132.12 million, with estimates ranging from $128.10 million to $139.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Quipt Home Medical.

Quipt Home Medical (NASDAQ:QIPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.16.

Separately, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Quipt Home Medical in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th.

NASDAQ:QIPT opened at $6.31 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.57. Quipt Home Medical has a twelve month low of $3.78 and a twelve month high of $8.40.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in Quipt Home Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at $17,171,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Quipt Home Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,459,000. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC bought a new stake in Quipt Home Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at $549,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in Quipt Home Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at $273,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in Quipt Home Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at $219,000. Institutional investors own 14.69% of the company’s stock.

About Quipt Home Medical

Quipt Home Medical Corp. provides in-home monitoring equipment, supplies, and services for patients in the United States. It offers daily and ambulatory aides; power mobility equipment; BiPAP and CPAP machines, oxygen concentrators, and ventilators; oxygen therapy; sleep apnea and PAP treatment equipment; disease management services; and home ventilator equipment, as well as rents respiratory equipment.

See Also: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Quipt Home Medical (QIPT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Quipt Home Medical (NASDAQ:QIPT)

Receive News & Ratings for Quipt Home Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quipt Home Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.