Quebecor (TSE:QBR.A) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $31.43

Quebecor, Inc. (TSE:QBR.A) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$31.43 and traded as low as C$30.50. Quebecor shares last traded at C$30.50, with a volume of 702 shares changing hands.

The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 607.66. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.86. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$31.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$32.94.

About Quebecor (TSE:QBR.A)

Quebecor Inc operates in the telecommunications, media, and sports and entertainment businesses in Canada. Its Telecommunications segment offers television distribution, Internet access, business solutions, cable and mobile telephony, and over-the-top video services; and engages in the rental of movies, televisual products, and video games through its video-on-demand service and video rental stores.

