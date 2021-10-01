Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) Earns “Hold” Rating from JMP Securities

JMP Securities restated their hold rating on shares of Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

QLYS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Qualys from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Loop Capital cut shares of Qualys from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the company from $140.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Qualys from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Qualys from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Qualys from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $123.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Qualys presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $111.00.

Shares of QLYS stock opened at $111.29 on Monday. Qualys has a twelve month low of $86.65 and a twelve month high of $148.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $111.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.45. The stock has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.85 and a beta of 0.61.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $99.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.98 million. Qualys had a net margin of 17.67% and a return on equity of 17.14%. Qualys’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Qualys will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Philippe Courtot Family Trust sold 1,000 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.24, for a total value of $120,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 7,133 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.17, for a total transaction of $707,379.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 199,334 shares in the company, valued at $19,767,952.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 408,049 shares of company stock valued at $46,874,992. Insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Qualys in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Qualys in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Qualys by 126.2% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 457 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Qualys by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 583 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Qualys in the 2nd quarter worth $117,000. 86.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Qualys Company Profile

Qualys, Inc engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures; help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks; and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations.

