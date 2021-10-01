Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Hub Group, Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NASDAQ:HUBG)

Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp boosted their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Hub Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, September 28th. KeyCorp analyst T. Fowler now forecasts that the transportation company will earn $1.29 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.28.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on HUBG. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hub Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Hub Group from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Hub Group from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 price target on shares of Hub Group in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Hub Group from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hub Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.64.

HUBG opened at $68.75 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $67.59 and its 200-day moving average is $67.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 1.00. Hub Group has a 52-week low of $47.52 and a 52-week high of $74.95.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $981.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $958.20 million. Hub Group had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 8.18%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Hub Group during the second quarter valued at $79,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hub Group during the second quarter valued at $87,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Hub Group during the second quarter valued at $96,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Hub Group during the second quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 12.2% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,842 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.39% of the company’s stock.

Hub Group Company Profile

Hub Group, Inc engages in the provision of multi-modal transportation and logistics solutions. Its solutions include intermodal transportation, truck brokerage, asset trucking, and dedicated trucking. It serves the retail, e-commerce, paper, chemical, healthcare, glass, private equity, and automotive industries.

