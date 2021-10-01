Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Hilltop Holdings Inc. Lowered by Analyst (NYSE:HTH)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Hilltop in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, September 29th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Milsaps now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.64 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.65. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Hilltop’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.73 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.72 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.89 price target (down previously from $35.00) on shares of Hilltop in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Raymond James downgraded Hilltop from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $31.89 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hilltop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Hilltop currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.13.

Shares of NYSE:HTH opened at $32.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 1.09. Hilltop has a 1 year low of $20.52 and a 1 year high of $39.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.55.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $447.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $483.49 million. Hilltop had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 21.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HTH. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hilltop in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of Hilltop in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hilltop by 42.6% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Hilltop in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of Hilltop in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.21% of the company’s stock.

In other Hilltop news, CEO Jerry Schaffner sold 30,000 shares of Hilltop stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.03, for a total transaction of $990,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 22.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. Hilltop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.48%.

About Hilltop

Hilltop Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of business and consumer banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, Mortgage Origination and Insurance. The Banking segment includes business banking, personal banking, wealth and investment management. The Broker-Dealer segment includes the following lines of business: public finance, capital markets, retail, structured finance, clearing services and securities lending.

