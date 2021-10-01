Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) Lifted by Oppenheimer

Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer raised their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Fulgent Genetics in a research report issued on Tuesday, September 28th. Oppenheimer analyst K. Degeeter now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.89 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.59.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.54 by ($0.07). Fulgent Genetics had a return on equity of 78.71% and a net margin of 54.24%. The business had revenue of $153.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. Fulgent Genetics’s quarterly revenue was up 789.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Fulgent Genetics from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Fulgent Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fulgent Genetics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.00.

Shares of FLGT stock opened at $89.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Fulgent Genetics has a twelve month low of $30.05 and a twelve month high of $189.89. The company has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.18.

In related news, insider Hanlin Gao sold 314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.12, for a total transaction of $29,867.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Paul Kim sold 607 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.29, for a total value of $57,234.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 135,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,745,745.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,384 shares of company stock valued at $505,630. Insiders own 31.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Fulgent Genetics by 35.5% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 26,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,478,000 after buying an additional 7,043 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Fulgent Genetics during the second quarter valued at $230,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Fulgent Genetics by 141,875.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 5,675 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Fulgent Genetics by 46.8% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 2,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Fulgent Genetics by 37.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,843 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.07% of the company’s stock.

Fulgent Genetics Company Profile

Fulgent Genetics, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of gene testing and sequencing solutions. It offers genes and panels, known mutation, hereditary cancer, carrier screening, and tumor profiling solutions. The company was founded on May 13, 2016 and is headquartered in Temple City, CA.

