Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Lowered by Wedbush

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush decreased their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, September 29th. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $0.91 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.92. Wedbush also issued estimates for Fifth Third Bancorp’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.92 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.52 EPS.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 31.30% and a return on equity of 13.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on FITB. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $35.84 target price (down from $46.00) on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $36.73 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.96.

Fifth Third Bancorp stock opened at $42.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $29.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Fifth Third Bancorp has a twelve month low of $20.52 and a twelve month high of $44.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.02.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Robert P. Shaffer sold 6,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.41, for a total transaction of $244,748.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This is a boost from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth & Asset Management.

Featured Article: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.