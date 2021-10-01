Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Perrigo Company plc Reduced by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:PRGO)

Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Perrigo in a research note issued on Thursday, September 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Steinberg now anticipates that the company will earn $0.67 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.72. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Perrigo’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.85 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.07 EPS.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $981.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Perrigo had a positive return on equity of 6.89% and a negative net margin of 7.77%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Perrigo from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th.

NYSE:PRGO opened at $47.33 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.17. The company has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.42 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.23. Perrigo has a fifty-two week low of $38.20 and a fifty-two week high of $50.90.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.88%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRGO. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Perrigo by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,192,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,606,000 after purchasing an additional 5,606,007 shares during the period. Factorial Partners LLC lifted its position in Perrigo by 3,947.0% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 1,768,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,700,000 after acquiring an additional 1,724,839 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Perrigo by 112.2% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,541,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,519,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343,509 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 692.7% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,334,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,017,000 after buying an additional 1,166,360 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 263.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,474,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,665,000 after buying an additional 1,068,658 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.26% of the company’s stock.

Perrigo Company Profile

Perrigo Co Plc provides self-care products and over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions. It enhances individual well-being by empowering consumers to proactively prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company was founded by Luther Perrigo in 1887 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

